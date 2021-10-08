Kristen Knoll with marketing agency Slate Communications presented Salida City Council with three finalists for the new city logo at the Tuesday council meeting.
The city began the search for a new logo about a year ago, and a committee put out a proposal for ideas, then narrowed the ideas to three options.
The three options were presented to the public through the city’s website, and 382 people responded to the survey.
Respondents gave 262 votes for the first logo, 28 for the second and 54 for the third, and 38 people said they didn’t like any of them.
Knoll said the first option was also the first choice of the selection committee.
The council agreed and approved the first logo. Mayor P.T. Wood, who was part of the selection committee, said it was an “awesome, cool new logo.”
In other business, council approved release of $18,700 to the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, money earmarked in last year’s budget for the group.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said that two years ago the city reached an agreement with the hockey association about setting up an ice rink in Centennial Park for both hockey and ice skating. The first year, due to weather conditions, the was only open for a few days.
Last winter the group opted to skate at Long Lake, next to Frantz Lake, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nelson said the long-term master plan for Centennial Park does not include an area for an ice skating rink, and they are looking at other options.
One possible option, Nelson said, is the west end of the parking lot of Marvin Park, where the baseball and softball fields are located.
Nelson said the city planned to put in a pair of garage bays and use one for maintenance of city vehicles, and the other could be used for the ice rink now that the hockey association has its own refrigeration equipment.
