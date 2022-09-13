Patio Pancake Place will have a new name when it reopens.
The new operator, Andre Harris, is calling the business Romeo’s Pancake – Romeo being his middle name.
The reason for the change, former owner Jean Edwards said, is that the Edwards family preferred the name be changed, and the Edwards family wishes the Harris family the best of luck as they take over the restaurant.
“I talked to members of the Edwards family, and I understand the sentimental attachment for the name after working there for so many years,” Harris said.
“The new name will mark the beginning of my family’s journey to do the same. I wish Jean and her family the best in the future and thank them for their service to the community over the years.”
