More than 1,200 beer enthusiasts turned out Saturday for the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Riverside Park, a vigorous comeback for an event that was shuttered last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gathering, organized by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild, featured 53 breweries from across Colorado. The festival was much smaller than previous years. Before the pandemic, the event brought close to 3,000 people to Salida, with 75 breweries participating.
Event organizer Lori Roberts, executive director of the Salida chamber, said they opted to cater to a 21-and-old-only crowd amid the ongoing pandemic.
“We throw them an excellent party,” Roberts said, adding that this is the 25th year that the festival has been taking place.
Roberts said the festival has been bringing in about $30,000 annually. She expects that figure to be less this year since the event was smaller. PreVous, a pre-party gathering limited to 120 attendees Friday evening at Salida SteamPlant, raised about $4,800.
Chris and Pam Lockwood drove in from Denver to revive their 10-year tradition of attending the party in the park. Last year, after the event was canceled, they said they held their own beer fest at home.
Chris Lockwood arrived wearing a few dozen pretzels on a string around his neck, for easy access to a quick snack.
Klay Gosar, who was serving up pork and green chile bratwursts for festivalgoers, said he’s been coming to the festival for nine years with his family. They’ve been in the brat business for six generations in Monte Vista.
“It’s good to be back,” Gosar said.
Roberts said the festival attracts visitors from New York to California, but the beer vendors are all from Colorado. They are chosen by the state’s brewers guild through a lottery, she said.
“We have fun, and we take care of the brewers,” Roberts said. “It’s not a competition.”
She said the festival also gives back to the community. This year, Friends of Salida Skateparks received a $1,200 donation, and the Salida High School cheer squad received a $500 donation.
“It’s a very happy event,” she said.
One of the hits of the festival was pumpkin beer, Roberts said, adding that five different breweries were selling the flavored drink.
Pump-Action Pumpkin Ale, by Four Noses of Broomfield, was among the most popular, uniting both pumpkin lovers and haters with its spicy twist.
Dustin Ramey, director of sales and marketing at Four Noses, said he believes people like the pumpkin flavor because it stirs up feelings of nostalgia, like Mom’s pie.
Between now and Thanksgiving, the Broomfield brewery is planning to make multiple cases for its loyal followers. Taking the ale to Salida was even more special because it’s the only festival Four Noses has done this year, Ramey said.
“There’s a respect for the beer at the festival,” Ramey said. “A lot of times people go to festivals with one goal in mind – to leave drunk. But at the Brewers Rendezvous, they come to talk to the brewers and try different products. It’s more of a community of other events. That’s why it’s become a very cool industry event.”
