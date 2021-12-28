Chaffee Gives raised $131,626.73 Dec. 7 for Colorado Gives Day, with participation increasing by 10 percent over the prior year.
Betsy Dittenber, executive director of Chaffee County Community Foundation, said, “I am really proud of the Chaffee County community.” Dittenber said the amount of money donated was likely to rise, because “donations are still coming in.”
Colorado Gives Day is designed to benefit nonprofits in the state. Thirty-six local organizations participated in the event this year. Eleven of those nonprofits used Chaffee County Community Foundation fundraising pages to raise awareness for their cause. Those organizations tallied $9,362.17 in donations.
The foundation itself raised $18,820.25. It is the regional champion for the ColoradoGives Foundation, which means it coordinates and promotes the event in this area, Dittenber said.
Obtaining 10 percent growth during a pandemic was a challenge for the foundation, Dittenber said. “It’s hard to create a buzz around something when we’re trying not to be in person,” she said.
As part of the campaign for Colorado Gives Day, Dittenber said the organization had a three-hour takeover of KHEN community radio.
The station gave various nonprofits 15 minutes each to speak about their organization. Dittenber said it was a great way to raise awareness for the event and give insight into what the donations do. The foundation also issued several press releases.
All donations for the event are made online. Donations still can be made through the foundation website at https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/chaffeegives or to nonprofits registered with Colorado Gives at https://www.coloradogives.org.
“It’s a pretty convenient way to get your support out there,” Dittenber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.