by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A land use application for a proposed Love’s truck stop, gas station and convenience store will be the subject of a public hearing Monday at the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees meeting.
The application, which was submitted June 15, calls for development of the property north of CR 120, east of U.S 285 and west of Halley’s Avenue, just south of the Monarch Crossing neighborhood.
A meeting for those opposed to the Love’s proposal is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at Integrity Tattoo, 225 Summitville Lane in Poncha Springs, to obtain information and prepare for the public hearing.
Poncha Spring Board of Trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall meeting room, 333 Burnett Ave., or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.