The Salida Elks Lodge 808 is keeping its community Christmas basket program going this year to support families.
“It’s something we do to help the community, especially families,” said Elks Club member Brenda Beach. “Besides feeding them, it’s also a way to make a child happy.”
The program, however, will look a little different this year.
In the past, families could stop by the Elks Lodge, visit with Santa and pick out their own items.
Due to the pandemic, however, all of the Christmas baskets will be pre-packaged before distribution this year.
“We’ll talk to the families who apply and see what they’re interested in,” Beach said, adding that it’s important to list any food allergies on the application. She also said applicants need to list a good physical address because logistically the event will be more like a drive through this year, but the Elks are offering delivery as well.
“We’re definitely working hard to make sure we can pull off the event safely,” Beach said. “It’s an important community activity that we look forward to.”
The event typically serves 150-200 families, Beach said, noting that some families are just one person while others have seven members. It’s financed by donations and fundraising events to cover the costs.
The Elks are accepting toys and gift cards to help make the holiday brighter for children in Salida. Beach said they’re accepting toys for kids of all ages, including bikes. Due to COVID-19, used toys and stuffed animals can’t be accepted this year.
Toys should not be gift wrapped.
Applications to receive a Christmas basket are due Dec. 13 and the Christmas baskets will be distributed on Dec. 18-19. The only qualification is applying, but Beach said Buena Vista and Nathrop have similar programs and they try not to overlap.
Application forms are available at the Elks Lodge in Salida, 148 E. Second St., after 4 p.m, and also the customer service desk at Walmart, 7865 W. U.S. 50.
Toys can be left at several locations, including the lodge, the Mountain Mail, 125 E. Second St., Salida Auto and Diesel, 900 Palmer St., and C and J Automotive, 8090 U.S. 50.
Beach said they’re also accepting donations of non-perishables and money to help cover the cost of food.
For questions or donations, call the Elks Lodge after 4 p.m. at 719-539-6976.
