Cañon City – Prosecutors in the murder trial against Barry Morphew were dealt a setback in Fremont County District Court Thursday. Saying he found a “pattern of neglect” by prosecutors, Judge Ramsey Lama granted defense motions to limit expert testimony.
The judge sanctioned the prosecution for failing to meet their obligations in a timely manner to provide Morphew’s defense attorneys with detailed reports on prosecution witnesses. Morphew is set to stand trial in Cañon City in early May in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne, who has never been found.
Pointing to deadlines set by himself and original presiding Judge Patrick Murphy, Lama told prosecutor Mark Hurlbert that it was a flaunting of the court’s orders in failing to provide discovery to defense attorneys. Lama said the people were on notice in the case and violated it.
Hurlbert was seeking to have several witnesses, most of them law enforcement officers and CBI agents, testify in what was termed as dual capacity. That would have allowed them to testify as to what they investigated in the case and also to interpret any evidence as expert witnesses. Defense attorney Iris Eytan again argued that the prosecution was not trying to rely on any expertise but to attempt to convict Morphew through profiling and so-called “victimology.”
Hurlbert told the court that the law enforcement officers would not be offering their opinions but offering specialized knowledge to analyze the evidence. That prompted Eytan to allege that Hurlbert was simply using semantics to get around the court’s orders. Eytan said the prosecution wanted the court to anoint the law enforcement witnesses as experts just so they could express their opinions.
Because the prosecution failed to meet the deadlines set by the court, Lama said seven persons scheduled to testify for the prosecution could do so as lay witnesses in their capacity as investigators but would be prohibited from testifying as experts. Lama said without providing discovery to the defense as to the basis of their expertise, it would amount to “trial by ambush.”
The judge said he will allow four other prosecution witnesses to testify as experts because their names and information were submitted in a timely fashion. Among those four is a man who handled a search dog looking for clues of Suzanne Morphew along the Arkansas River and a veterinarian who will testify about the effects of tranquilizer darts.
Another hearing in which defense attorneys are expected to challenge prosecution expert testimony has been set for March 30 in Fremont County District Court.
