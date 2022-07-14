South Main Arts and Parks Trust has applied for a special permit liquor license for an event at The Meadows.
The sign for the application was erected July 1 and was applied for June 7.
The hearing for the application will happen July 19 at the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners Room at 104 Crestone Ave. in Salida.
The officers who applied for the license are Jed Selby of South Main and Michael Welle of Bonfire Entertainment.
The application is for the Billy Strings Renewal festival Sep. 23-24 at The Meadows property.
South Main Arts and Parks Trust is represented by Jed Selby and is a nonprofit entity that the event producer, Bonfire Entertainment, represented by Michael Welle, is partnering with to hold the liquor license for the event.
