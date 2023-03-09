As Colorado’s mountain towns continue to work toward improved postal services, 7th Congressional District Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have been focused on better understanding local needs.
In a recent virtual meeting with elected leaders across Chaffee County, Pettersen emphasized the town’s role in helping her bring postal troubles into focus on the federal level.
“You all were part of making sure that I knew about this early on, and things, unfortunately, continued to get worse,” Pettersen said in the Feb. 23 meeting. “I think that it’s an example of how important this position is, not just passing legislation, but actually just trying to make things work better.”
County Commissioner Keith Baker thanked Pettersen for her efforts. During conversations about expanding broadband access in rural areas, he also pointed out that broadband doesn’t meet the same needs as effective postal service. While some have advocated for a focus on broadband, Baker and Pettersen feel they serve different purposes.
“Broadband is great for getting data and zeros and ones,” he said. “But you can’t deliver pharmaceuticals through broadband. You can’t get numerous things people have to order through broadband. …The reason they did so well with mail order is that rural Americans depend on it. We have to have a postal service – it is a service.”
“They need to both be prioritized because they meet different needs,” Pettersen said. “So I’m surprised that some people advocate in that way.”
Pettersen launched a survey in January of this year for those struggling with postal services. At the time, some areas in the Buena Vista Post Office’s coverage area had gone weeks without mail.
As of Feb. 23, a month after its launch, the survey had more than 70 responses.
“I’m surprised that many people have actually filled it out just on my website,” she said. “It was over 50 within just a couple of weeks on the website, but we’re actually sending out text messages and digital ads to get responses for the people, and we’re taking in all of that feedback to continue to put pressure on the Postal Service, making sure they’re addressing their issues.”
Pettersen said it’s an ongoing process, and they’ll be continuing to partner with post offices and USPS to better support and understand their needs.
“We’ll be doing follow-ups with them, and we are going to be working on a bill with some ideas that we have on what we could do to help support the Postal Service in this difficult time of trying to hire people, especially with rising costs in some of these rural parts of Colorado,” she said. “So that’s something that is going to continue to be a priority, and it’s not just Chaffee County, it’s throughout Lake and, really, it’s everywhere, including Custer County.”
Bennet and Hickenlooper also recently sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, inviting him to visit some of the state’s understaffed offices. The letter also calls on DeJoy to resolve staffing shortages, partner with towns to identify affordable housing for USPS staff, revamp physical infrastructure and reinstate regular updates to the congressional delegation.
“Colorado and the country rely on USPS’ universal service mandate to receive essential documents and services,” the letter reads. “Poor and inconsistent USPS service not only falls short of community expectations; it violates their trust in USPS.”
“Our office has worked closely with the Colorado-Wyoming district office on these issues, and it is clear that the district is strapped for resources and attention from Washington,” Bennet said. “We’re hopeful Postmaster DeJoy and USPS leadership will come to Colorado to see the challenges their staff and our communities face firsthand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.