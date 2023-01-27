The Roy Williams Foundation is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to students who want to pursue an education in a mental health-related field.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent veteran and first-responder suicide, a press release stated. It was created in honor of local deputy and veteran Roy Williams, who died by suicide due to his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.