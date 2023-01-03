Chaffee County plans to begin a rehabilitation project in spring for the 112-year-old Granite Bridge over the Arkansas River, north of milepost 194 along U.S. 24 at CR 397.

Originally installed in 1911, the bridge is one of the few remaining examples of steel pony truss construction still in operation and is believed to be the first of its design type in Colorado, according to a county press release. 

