Chaffee County plans to begin a rehabilitation project in spring for the 112-year-old Granite Bridge over the Arkansas River, north of milepost 194 along U.S. 24 at CR 397.
Originally installed in 1911, the bridge is one of the few remaining examples of steel pony truss construction still in operation and is believed to be the first of its design type in Colorado, according to a county press release.
County officials said the bridge has numerous structural and design issues, including substandard guardrails, single-lane construction, corrosion on several truss and deck steel members and deteriorated abutments.
Chaffee County has been planning the approximately $3.1 million Granite Bridge rehabilitation project for several years in collaboration with Colorado Department of Transportation and OTAK Engineering, who is advising on the engineering and design specifications.
Grant funding will cover most of the project, including $1.2 million from the Federal Highway Administration and $1.36 million from the Special Highway Committee, a cooperative effort involving Colorado Counties Inc., Colorado Municipal League and CDOT that awards federal grant funding to county and municipal off-system bridges.
The county will cover the balance of the expense from its capital improvement funds.
Rehabilitation efforts will maintain the historical appearance of the bridge while upgrading it to modern engineering and safety standards, along with providing substantial riverbank stabilization underneath.
The project plan will be coordinated to minimize disruptions to the Granite community and recreational boaters in the area. Residents of and visitors to Granite will be notified well in advance of any impacts that can be anticipated while the bridge work is underway.
The county plans to issue a request for proposal by early February to solicit contractors. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
