Chaffee County stated in a press release Wednesday that despite the announcement of the sale of Nestlé Waters North America to two private equity investment firms, they expect the current 1041 permit process to continue.
“At this time, we anticipate the process for Nestlé’s 1041 permit application review will continue. The County will share updates through the public process as we learn more from Nestlé and better understand what impacts the proposed purchase of their company may have on the permit review,” Jennifer Davis, Chaffee County attorney said.
The firms purchasing Nestlé Waters North America are One Rock Capital Partners, LLC and Metropoulos & Co.
The county learned of the purchase through “national media channels,” and neither Nestlé or its representatives have shared additional information with the county since the announcement was made late Feb. 16.
Nestlé has an application under review with Chaffee County for a 10-year extension of its existing 1041 permit for a spring water production process and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility in Nathrop.
Discussion about the permit extension is scheduled for March 9.
Information and documents pertaining to the public hearing for the Nestlé NA 1041 Permit extension application will be posted to http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.