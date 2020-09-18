Mail Staff Report
The Central Colorado Conservancy will release a documentary film at its 11th annual event and fundraiser Sept. 30 at Buena Vista’s Comanche Drive-In.
The film, titled “Now More Than Ever,” showcases the importance of land and water conservation in Central Colorado due to the new pressures of local growth caused by COVID-19.
“With tourism and growth in Chaffee County higher than ever before, our mission at the Conservancy is more important now than ever,” executive director Adam Beh said. “We have put considerable time and effort into making this film to inform people of not just our work, but the need for us all to work together to protect this place we all call home as well.”
The film, which is a full production and feature-length, features a variety of voices from Chaffee County and Central Colorado. The interviews feature local ranchers, community members and conservancy board and staff to showcase the immediate need to protect local land and water.
The film also features segments on the critical projects the conservancy is working on in the local area. With local easements covering more than 5,000 acres of land, the organization is working to ensure the area’s views, wildlife and quality of life are protected forever.
The idea to make the film came about when the conservancy adjusted because of COVID-19.
The conservancy normally holds its annual event, which their organization depends on every year, at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs. However, to keep donors safe, it had to pivot drastically this year.
“The fact that we are having our annual event at the drive-in and not the local fairgrounds this year speaks volumes to how much our world has changed,” said director of development and communications, Zach Tucker. “We depend on this fundraiser every year to continue our mission, and when that was threatened by COVID-19, we had to rethink our entire strategy. The drive-in provides a way for people to still get out of the house for an event they look forward to every year, while still social distancing and remaining safe.”
When the drive-in was decided, the conservancy then had to plan what to show and the path to the documentary was created.
By working with Buena Vista’s Cloud Level Media and Missouri’s Two Squared Studios, the conservancy was able to create a film that will help the organization showcase its work, raise critical awareness for conservation in central Colorado and bring much-needed funds to continue their mission of protecting this region.
“We hope this film goes on to inspire people to act to protect this region we all know and love,” Tucker said. “It was no small task creating this project, but even if just one viewer decides to volunteer, donate, or considers putting their local land into an easement out of development’s reach, all this hard work will have been well worth it.”
“Now More Than Ever” will stream online and show live at the Comanche Drive-In on Sept. 30.
Buena Vista’s Sorelle Delicatessen will cater the event and all proceeds will benefit the conservancy’s mission of protecting the land, water, wildlife and quality of life of central Colorado. Tickets can be purchased on the conservancy’s website centralcoloradoconservancy.org
The deadline to order meals for the event is Sept. 15.
People with questions can contact Tucker at adam@centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
