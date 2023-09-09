Without any contested seats, the Salida School Board passed a resolution canceling the scheduled election during their meeting today.
The new and returning board members will be sworn in at their Nov. 14 board meeting.
The deadline for petitions was Sept. 1. The candidates are Karen Lundberg for District 1, Jodi Breckenridge Petit returning for District 2, Jennifer Schuchman returning for District 5, and returning At-Large Directors Matt Hobbs, 4-year term, and Ben Hill, remaining 2-year term.
Karen Lundberg is the write-in candidate, taking over for Carrie Mattix.
“I think we’re really lucky to have a stable, competent board that’s nonpartisan,” Salida Schools Superintendent David Blackburn said. “I think we’re grateful that the community has high trust in the current board members.”
In regards to not hosting the election, “It just saves money and time,” board vice president Jodi Breckenridge Petit said. Salida School Board Secretary Kim LeTourneau added that hosting an election costs more than $10,000.
New and returning board members will be sworn in on Nov. 9. More about the current board members and their contact information can be found on SalidaSchools.com under the overview section.
School board meetings, on the second Tuesday of each month, can be viewed live on the YouTube channel, Salida Schools. Last month the board added improved microphones for this purpose and since then has added several more to be used starting this Tuesday.
“It should be a better experience for everyone,” LeTourneau said. “Feedback so far is that they’re much better than they have been in the past.”
