Pearl Harbor vet donates memorabilia

The Salida Museum acquired another military display recently when George Blake, 99, a U.S. Army veteran and Chaffee County’s sole Pearl Harbor survivor, donated memorabilia from that “Date which will live in infamy” – December 7, 1941.
The items included a boxed 130-year-old cognac bottle, a Pearl Harbor flag, a framed clipping from The Mountain Mail about the recent Veteran’s Day toast with the cognac, a poem, ”Why You – Not Me?” written by Blake and a tote bag from the Pearl Harbor Association.
The cognac was given to Pearl Harbor survivors with the intent of drinking to the last man to survive the battle that thrust the United States into World War II when the Imperial Navy of Japan launched an attack on Hawaii Dec. 7, 1941.
At age 99, and approaching 100 in January. Blake said “My thought was to toast those who didn’t make it at the Veterans Day dinner held at the Salida Elks Lodge November 11. There aren’t many of us (survivors) left and we are getting old and not likely to get together.”
The flag was given to Blake when the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association dissolved.
He served on the National Board when the charter was turned into congress and dissolved, breaking up with dignity.
The tote bag was presented at the 23rd convention Sept. 9-11, 2004 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Salida Museum is currently closed to the public because of COVID-19 instructions but museum board members continue to work on displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.