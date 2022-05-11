Salida announced Monday the transformation of F Street into the “F Street Plaza” on the morning of May 25.
Facilitating the expansion of outdoor dining and retail spaces by using parking lots, parking spaces and public streets, the city will close F Street starting at Sackett Avenue and ending between Second and Third streets.
Numbered cross streets will remain open.
The closure will remain in place for “much of the summer to take advantage of Salida’s excellent summer weather,” the city wrote in a press release.
Business owners in the affected closure area are advised to fill out an application, remit a conceptual site plan and return the signed Revocable License Agreement to the Clerk’s Office, 448 E. First St. or email deputyclerk@cityofsalida.com.
Applications are available by email or to deputyclerk@cityofsalida.com or in person at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The city is offering assistance in creating a reopening plan that meets state and city guidance.
“In addition, we would encourage you to work with your neighboring businesses to identify creative ways in which to operate,” the press release stated.
Call city hall at 719-530-2632 for questions.
