Coloradans have been living with COVID-19 for two years.
In Chaffee County during that time the community suffered the loss of 29 people to the virus, mostly elderly residents of Columbine Manor Care Center in the early months of the pandemic.
At least 3,193 county residents contracted the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, and a total of 165 have been hospitalized since March 2020.
Since its discovery in the state on March 5, 2020, response to the novel coronavirus has gone from lockdown to masking, social distancing and limits to the size of gatherings to vaccines and boosters and a gradual loosening of restrictions.
There now seems to be a light at the end of a long tunnel.
Recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states that those who are vaccinated should live their lives as normal.
The unvaccinated are still advised to get the vaccine or continue to take precautions to mitigate illness.
Normalizing COVID-19
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and incident commander for COVID-19, said, “We are at normalization for those who are up to date with their vaccination status, although people who remain unvaccinated and those who are immunosuppressed should have a plan with their medical provider on what course of action may be needed if/when contracting COVID-19.”
She said public health officials have been planning for normalization for weeks as the incidence and ferocity of the virus has shifted.
The predominant Omicron variant has proven more transmissible but milder than previous variants.
As long as Omicron or a variant like it is in the forecast, 2022 means normalization while strengthening healthcare and public health systems in preparation for future COVID-19 surges or other public health threats.
Cases needing hospitalization have decreased, and vaccination rates have reached and surpassed the “herd immunity” level of between 70 and 80 percent.
“We have been talking about and planning for normalization here locally for weeks now, and we are pleased that we have finally reached this stage as a nation. If our county remains in low, or even moves to medium, level of community transmission, then the majority of us should be living our best lives,” Carlstrom said.
At this point in the progression of the virus, Carlstrom said, “It is OK to take a break from mask wearing, go on the vacation that has been on hold and attend meetings and events in person for the majority of the population.”
COVID-19 is a virus and as such is not going to “go away.”
Carlstrom said, “Unfortunately, it looks like COVID-19 is here to stay. However, the way that we respond to it is evolving.”
She said the first year was mainly focused on reducing and mitigating spread of the virus until a safe and effective vaccine became available.
Year 2 was dedicated to the “Herculean effort” of getting vaccines to as many eligible people who wanted it.
“As we embark upon year 3 and hopefully beyond, we are normalizing COVID-19 while also preparing for future variants or other communicable diseases in store for us,” Carlstrom said.
What comes next?
Planning for the future includes ensuring healthcare systems are prepared for future response efforts.
Normalizing COVID-19 treatment and prevention back into traditional healthcare settings is also part of that process.
Over the longer term, normalizing COVID-19 looks like treating this illness as very similar to flu season while also ensuring hospitals and healthcare systems have resources and staffing to handle future surges if they occur and the public health system can scale up to meet the demands of surges as well.
“The fear, anxiety and anger that COVID-19 has caused our society breaks my heart, and I do believe that now is the time to heal, unite and foster a healthy emotional relationship with this virus,” Carlstrom said.
She said public health and emergency management fields can build on lessons learned during the pandemic to expand and contract for disease control and other emergency needs.
She also emphasized the need to stabilize the current workforce and build and maintain a sustainable healthcare workforce for the future.
Carlstrom said she also sees the need for a national plan for pandemic readiness and response and investing in the public health system.
That would include an updated and interoperable national surveillance system and flexible, noncategorical funding to allow flexibility and increase the public health workforce.
Enjoy the respite
As spring and summer approach, Carlstrom said she’s cautiously optimistic and hopes the “pressure valve that many of us have been experiencing will be released slowly.
“While we still need to be respectful and thoughtful of others who remain at high risk of serious illness, long COVID, hospitalization and death, I hope that our county can restore and rejuvenate from the past two years.”
There are uncertainties, such as how long natural and vaccine immunity will last and the possibility a more severe or vaccine-advertent variant will be on the horizon.
However, Carlstrom said, for the next few months the public should enjoy the respite from the intensity of COVID-19 and the response to it.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health will scale back its response efforts but be ready to scale back up when necessary.
The challenge of COVID-19 for public health
It’s been a challenging two years for those in public health as they’ve negotiated public perception and politics in the face of a pandemic.
Carlstrom said the biggest challenges for those in her profession have been the political divide related to COVID-19 and public health’s role and response.
“We have lost many public health professionals and leaders along the way, she said, “Some retired early, some were fired, and some just quit due to the pressure and competing priorities. This is a huge loss for the field of public health.”
Chaffee County Public Health has a history of striving to provide the county with free or affordable, quality prevention, early intervention and education programming for decades with very little opposition, threats, or scrutiny, Carlstrom said.
Over the past two years, she said, the department has been uncharacteristically front and center.
Carlstrom said her department has been making sure that stakeholders from all community sectors and diverse populations in the county have the information and resources they need to get through an uncertain and dynamic chapter in history.
That goal has not been without its hardships as the crisis developed.
She said, “It has been hard not to take the toxicity, threats and naysayers personally.”
Early on Carlstrom faced attacks on Facebook, and she and her staff have had other tense interactions with members of the public as the response guidance has evolved.
“At various times in the past two years, members of the public have forgotten that public health professionals are people, too; they are daughters/sons, parents, volunteers, neighbors and friends who happened to go into a field that requires a high level of compassion, empathy and care for one another so that we can all thrive in health and wellness,” Carlstrom said.
Shining despite adversity
Despite the challenges, Carlstrom said she is proudest of her public health team, who she said, showed up day in and day out, even in the toughest of times, with a positive and can-do attitude.
That commitment was evident in the first half of 2021 when the mass vaccination effort took an “all hands on deck” culture.
Carlstrom said, “I am so grateful for all of the staff and volunteers that made it happen week after week for the first half of 2021.”
She said she is also very appreciative of the support her team has gotten from county, city and town leadership.
Moving forward, Carlstrom said she thinks it is essential to remain flexible and nimble. Staying healthy and building a strong immune system and staying home when ill, if at all possible, are still important. It’s also advisable to wear a mask if asked to or if engaging with high-risk populations.
“I hope that the public can prioritize kindness, empathy and caring for one another,” Carlstrom said. “Our county has shined despite the adversity that COVID-19 has presented.
“I have said numerous times over the pandemic that I wouldn’t want to live in or serve any other county during this demanding time other than Chaffee County, and I mean it.
“There is no doubt in my mind that we have saved lives,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.