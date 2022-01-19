Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently added diabetologist and lipidologist Dr. J. Ross Tanner to its medical staff.
Tanner specializes in several areas, a press release stated. As a diabetologist, he treats patients with diabetes and management of the chronic condition. As a clinical lipidologist, he treats patients with complex cholesterol problems.
After earning his medical degree from the University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tanner completed his internal medicine residency at Texas A&M College of Medicine and Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas.
He is board certified in both internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and clinical lipidology by the American Board of Clinical Lipidology.
He has spent time practicing medicine and held several clinical teaching positions in Texas, Washington state and Alaska prior to starting at HRRMC and was the first board-certified lipidologist in the state of Alaska in 2005.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Ross Tanner to our medical staff,” said Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO. “Lipidology and diabetology are two highly specialized areas of expertise that are rare services offered in rural settings, and we are fortunate to have Dr. Tanner here as a valuable community resource.”
Tanner will provide care at the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus.
Self-referrals and appointments can be made by calling 719-530-2000. Referrals may also be made through primary care providers.
