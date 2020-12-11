Nature’s pre-Christmas light show, the Geminid meteor shower, will reach its peak Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
The almost new moon will give skywatchers a dark sky, however Saturday evening is forecast to be partly cloudy, which might curtail some viewing opportunities.
The Geminids, like most meteor showers is an annual event. Unlike other meteor showers, the Geminids are visible all night, rather just the early morning hours. Although the Geminids will be most active about 2 a.m., the fun starts at 9 p.m., making it a good opportunity for younger stargazers to catch a glimpse.
Although it is the most prolific shower, with up to 75 meteors per hour, it is also one of the coldest for skywatchers.
The radiant for the Geminids is the constellation Gemini to the northeast although meteors can appear anywhere in the sky.
NASA suggests getting away from city lights and laying on the ground or sitting in a chair where it’s easy to look up and letting your eyes adjust to the darkness. Meteors are best viewed with the naked eye, so leave the binoculars and telescope at home.
Avoid looking at cell phones or using flashlights as these can interrupt night vision.
This time of year winter clothing or a sleeping bag is suggested to stay warm while watching the sky. The National Weather Service predicts overnight temperatures in the teens for Saturday night.
Two other celestial events are in the line up for December.
Sky watchers may have noticed Jupiter and Saturn in the southwestern sky closing in on each other during the past months.
On Dec. 21, visible about an hour after sunset, the two planets will align in a “great conjunction,” and will appear to be only about a dime’s width apart held out at arm’s length, NASA stated.
It means the two planets and their moons will be visible in the same field of view through binoculars or a small telescope.
Saturn will appear as close to Jupiter as some of its moons.
The two planets will not appear this close again until 2080.
Dec. 21 is also the winter solstice, the longest night of the year and the official start of winter in the northern hemisphere.
In Salida winter starts at 7:02 a.m.
The good news is that starting Dec. 22, the days will start getting longer as the sun’s rays begin to travel back northward from the Tropic of Capricorn to the Tropic of Cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.