Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County recently announced it has completed its Building Great Futures Campaign for its new Salida facility.
Duncan Campbell, volunteer board chair and campaign chair, said in a press release that the $1.639 million goal was reached after Salida City Council awarded the group $32,000 in December.
“We crossed the finish line thanks to more than 120 individual donors, our elected city and county officials, local businesses, foundations and our tireless board – past and present, our phenomenal campaign leadership team, our campaign director, staff and volunteers. We did it!”
Campbell said the campaign arose from the organization’s strategic plan. “Just over four years ago we identified facilities, permanent homes for both of our clubs, as our No. 1 priority. We were guided by the need and motivated by the impact our clubs have in changing the trajectory of young peoples’ lives in Chaffee County.”
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said, “We now have a permanent home for our youth and teens in Salida. … We are overwhelmed by everyone’s support. It’s been a collective effort we can all be proud of, as our Salida home has the fingerprints of many and the imprints of those who care.”
The new club features a learning center, tech center, kitchen, teen center, climbing wall, art room, library and soon there will be a leadership training room, music room and performance space. Molly’s Playground is also nearing completion outside the club.
Beaulieu said Boys & Girls Clubs will now focus on its phase 2 goal of its Building Great Futures Buena Vista Campaign. “Thanks to the Town of Buena Vista and our county commissioners, we’re off and running to build a permanent home in Buena Vista. Our kids and families in the northern end of our county deserve the best as well.”
