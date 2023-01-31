About 30 area tweens and teens took to the stage Friday night at Salida SteamPlant for the Rok Skool Snowfest performances.
Five bands – Skoota Worms, Running with Scissors, Late Night Snack, Hot & Bothered and Train Wreck – rocked out in front of a packed audience of friends and family in the SteamPlant theater.
Playlists ranged from rock classics like “Sweet Child of Mine” and “Dream On” to alternative hits like “American Idiot” and “Stacy’s Mom.”
Trevor “Bones” Davis, who teaches and runs Rok Skool, said the evening went really well.
He said it was exciting to see the SteamPlant full, and the parents are super supportive of their young musicians.
Davis said some of the kids were really shy to start off but have grown in confidence as they’ve been performing.
The experience teaches students resilience as well as musical chops.
“Everyone made mistakes and they recovered. Just like life, you make a mistake, you learn and move on,” Davis said.
