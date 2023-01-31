About 30 area tweens and teens took to the stage Friday night at Salida SteamPlant for the Rok Skool Snowfest performances.

Five bands – Skoota Worms, Running with Scissors, Late Night Snack, Hot & Bothered and Train Wreck – rocked out in front of a packed audience of friends and family in the SteamPlant theater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.