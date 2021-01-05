Times have been tough during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaffee County Public Health is aware of this and thus Chaffee’s Got Heart’s Community Spotlight is seeking nominations to recognize organizations, businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond to protect our community during this difficult time.
Nominations are being accepted now through Jan. 15 and can be sent by email to health@chaffeecounty.org.
Chaffee’s Got Heart is a collaborative effort with Chaffee County Public Health, Colorado Small Business Development Center, Town of Buena Vista, City of Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation, Salida Business Alliance, Salida and Buena Vista School Districts, Discovery Pass and Monarch Mountain.
“This is a new initiative to highlight those who have gone above and beyond during this time,” said Chris Kassar, COVID-19 Community Outreach Coordinator.
“We’ll do a short interview with the nominees on how they have been innovative, how they have given back, lessons they’ve learned from the pandemic and how they will bring them forward into this year.
“We’ll be publishing pieces on the nominees on our website, on social media and in print media.”
People can nominate an outstanding organization, business or individual, including themselves or their own business.
“We’re very proud of the way Chaffee County residents and businesses have responded to the pandemic,” Kassar said. “We want to shine a light on those who have gone above and beyond and came up with ways to keep our communities thriving in spite of the pandemic.
Chaffee’s Got Heart reminds the community of the HEART precautions to be observed during the pandemic:
• Hang at home if sick.
• Excel at handwashing.
• Always wear a mask properly in public.
• Respect social distancing.
• Test if you have symptoms.
