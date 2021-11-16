Christine Johnston with Xcel Energy told Salida City Council during a work session Monday about Xcel’s plan to shut down Salida Unit No. 1, which will also include removal of the Garfield and Fooses dams and reservoirs.
Xcel originally presented its plan in 2019, and the city considered purchasing the reservoirs, but Councilman Mike Pollock said Monday it just wasn’t fiscally prudent.
The reason for the project, Johnston said, was that both dams and reservoirs required a fair amount of repair work and the upkeep could not be justified for a power plant that provides 0.8 megawatts of power, about enough to power 500 average houses.
Johnston said the project is about 90 percent of the way through planning, and Xcel is consulting with other involved parties, including the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The plan is to work on the Fooses section of the project in 2022 and the Garfield section in 2023.
She said the plan will include:
• Removal of the 50-foot concrete dam at Garfield Reservoir.
• Removal of the 4,806-foot gravity flow pipeline between Garfield and Fooses.
• Removal of the 218-foot earth and rock-fill Fooses dam.
• Removal of the majority of the 8,080-foot penstock line from Fooses to the Unit No. 1 powerhouse.
• Restoring approximately 376 feet of the South Arkansas River at Garfield Reservoir, including revegetation and fish habitat.
• Restoring approximately 765 feet of Fooses Creek at Fooses Reservoir, including revegetation and fish habitat.
• Repairing and rebuilding, where necessary, Forest Road 226 for safe construction access.
• Revegetating disturbed areas associated with pipeline removal with native plant species.
Johnston said the Unit No. 1 powerhouse will not be removed at this time, and the Unit No. 2 powerhouse will remain in operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.