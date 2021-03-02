Chaffee County reported sales tax collection up in 2020 to $5,864,162.71 from 2019’s collection of $5,147,103.94, a 13.93 percent increase.
The county saw growth in every single month of 2020 despite the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
“I contribute the growth to a well rounded economy,” Rusty Granzella, Chaffee County commissioner, said. “Our tourism was down some because of COVID-19, but everything else has been stable or seen growth. It was a tough year for local businesses, fighting COVID and fighting to keep everyone employed. This kind of stability has really helped the economy.”
Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs all saw sales growth last year as well, improving each month in 2020 from 2019.
Salida finished the year with 24.55 percent growth, up $2,523,380.08 from $2,230,613.10.
Buena Vista was up 13.35 percent, collecting $1,371,960.42 in 2020, up from $1,217,758.79 in 2019.
Poncha Springs saw 5.04 percent growth, collecting $518,217.82 in 2020, compared to $422,368.93 in 2019.
In total, the county and the three municipalities saw a total sales tax growth of 13.97 percent, collecting $10,277,721.03 last year.
The county collects a .5 percent sales tax for their emergency services fund, collecting $2,566,483.73 last year.
They also collect a .25 percent tax for Chaffee Common Ground, which is used as grant money to promote forest health, rural conservation and negate impact from local recreation.
In 2020 $1,283,242.31 was collected in sales tax for the Common Ground fund, which breaks down to 25 percent to forest health, 25 percent to agricultural, 5 percent to the impact fund and 45 percent unallocated, to be spent on any of the previous three categories.
Looking at a breakdown of spending in the different tax sectors for December 2020 versus December 2019, there was a total increase of 15.57 percent, from $1,173,122.52 in 2019 to $1,355,768.96 in 2020.
The retail sector for the month saw a 27.70 percent growth, $680,654.81 to 869,821.11.
Construction and hardware saw the largest increase at 283.59 percent, from $28,096.08 to $107,772.40. Electronic shopping saw the second largest increase at 86.1 percent, from $61,392.50 to $114,251.36.
Alcohol and marijuana sales saw the only decrease in retail sales between December 2019 and 2020, falling 4.03 percent, from $43,610.64 to $41,852.74.
Automobiles, recreation, boats, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles were up 3.01 percent ($47,094.84 to $48,510.79) and other retail was up 11.38 percent, $500,460.75 to $557,433.82.
Accommodations and food services fell from 2019, down 7.97 percent, from $236,307.90 to $217,472.12.
The hardest hit in this category was restaurants and bar, which were closed or restricted for much of 2020, down 32.27 percent, from $117,060.85 to $79,283.48.
Hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts were up 12.97 percent, from 115,370.01 to $130,332.37.
Other accommodations, which includes campsites and recreational vehicle sites, was up 102.64 percent, from $3,877.04 to $7,856.27.
Other sectors break down like this:
• Manufacturing – up 74.47 percent, $30,253.47 to $52,784.15.
• Wholesale – up 21.43 percent, $38,580.13 to $46,846.01.
• Information (cell phone services) – down 60.54 percent, $57,088.97 to $22,525.40.
• Real Estate, long-term rental and leasing – up 18.86 percent, $16,771.80 to $19,934.67.
• Arts, entertainment and recreation – down 27.65 percent, $30,882.88 to $22,344.10.
• Professional, scientific and technical services – up 105.32 percent, $4,912.46 to $10,086.21.
• Finance and insurance – down 2.29 percent, $1,178.96 to $1,151.99.
• Other – up 21.33 percent, $76.491.14 to $92,803.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.