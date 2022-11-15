Blue Triton Brands will update Chaffee County commissioners today on the progress of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife easement, which is a condition of approval of the 1041 extended permit for the company.
The commissioners’ meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in person at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The easement project has a year-end deadline for Blue Triton to remain in compliance with the county.
Blue Triton Brands pumps water from a spring near Ruby Mountain in Nathrop and ships the water to Denver for bottling as Arrowhead water.
Commissioners also will consider extending a temporary moratorium on the acceptance of certain land use applications pending the adoption of water adequacy standards and in connection with the update and implementation of the Chaffee County Land Use Code.
The land use code is currently in a three-part process of being updated.
Jenny Davis will present a Transportation Advisory Board subcommittee request for Board of County Commissioners support for hiring a consultant to explore state and federal transportation grant opportunities and develop a multi-modal transportation plan.
A letter of support for Envision Chaffee County for a Colorado Water Conservation Board grant application for restoration treatments on Fourmile Creek will also be up for consideration.
A public hearing will be held concerning a liquor license for Trigger’s Liquors LLC at 22763 W. U.S. 50.
Commissioners will also consider a second request for a change of an additional $20,000 for the Granite bridge design contract with Otak Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.