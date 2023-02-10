Having pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and failure to report as a mandatory reporter, Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez both requested a jury trial in their respective cases Tuesday.

Park County Judge Brian Green is hearing both cases in Chaffee County Court due to the self-disqualifications of Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull and 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy. As chief judge, Murphy assigned the case to Green.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.