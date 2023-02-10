Having pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and failure to report as a mandatory reporter, Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez both requested a jury trial in their respective cases Tuesday.
Park County Judge Brian Green is hearing both cases in Chaffee County Court due to the self-disqualifications of Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull and 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy. As chief judge, Murphy assigned the case to Green.
Both defendants appeared in court Tuesday. Lovato had previously entered a not guilty plea. A motions deadline was set for March 10. Lovato’s attorney Jason Flores-Williams indicated he intended to file motions, and a motions hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. March 30. A two-day trial was set for June 5 and 6.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando told the court she intended to try both cases together.
Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, and her attorney Adam Tucker agreed to the hearing and trial dates set in the Lovato case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.