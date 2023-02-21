Motions to dismiss have been filed in Chaffee County Court in the cases of Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez, both charged with misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report by a mandatory reporter related to alleged incidents at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs in January.
Attorney Jason Flores-Williams’ motion on behalf of Lovato stated the Court of Appeals has already held that the term “immediately” in the Colorado Revised Statute related to reporting “is ambiguous and so that statute is unconstitutionally vague as applied to defendant Lovato.”
Regarding the abuse charge, dismissal is requested on the grounds that “no reasonable fact finder could find her guilty of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”
It is expected that the motion to dismiss on behalf of Rodriguez mirrors that for Lovato.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs, a privately run preschool.
Incidents involved alleged inappropriate touching between a male student and female students. In at least one instance, the teacher was not present in the room.
Lovato and Rodriguez allegedly waited to report incidents to the authorities.
A motions hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 30 in Chaffee County Court.
