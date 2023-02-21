Motions to dismiss have been filed in Chaffee County Court in the cases of Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez, both charged with misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report by a mandatory reporter related to alleged incidents at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs in January.

Attorney Jason Flores-Williams’ motion on behalf of Lovato stated the Court of Appeals has already held that the term “immediately” in the Colorado Revised Statute related to reporting “is ambiguous and so that statute is unconstitutionally vague as applied to defendant Lovato.”

