The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center won’t be reopening today.
Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County, Salida Parks and Recreation decided to shut down the aquatic center on Nov. 21 and originally planned on reopening it Nov. 30.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and restrictions tighten, however, the city decided to keep the pool closed a little longer.
“We will reopen the aquatic center as soon as we start seeing cases trending downwards and have the support of public health,” the city wrote in a press release. “We are saddened to have to take such drastic measures and look forward to reopening to the public as soon as it is safer to gather together.”
For more information on the pool and when it will reopen, people can email hotsprings@cityofsalida.com or visit www.cityofsalida.com.
