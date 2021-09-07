by Trooper N. J. Alluisi
Colorado State Patrol
It’s back-to-school time again, and parents and kids are all excited to get back to learning. School means learning, sports, friends and all the ups and downs that come along with the institutions of learning.
Part of the school experience is getting there. You know what I’m talking about: the bus ride. Whether you like to sit in the front or the back, the big yellow bus is a crucial part of the school day, and we see it every day as we go to school or send our kids there.
Learning happens at all ages of life. One of the most important ideas we can pick up as we go through life is safety. This is a huge subject, so we won’t address the whole thing, just the subject of school and buses. School bus safety, to be specific.
It is important to be aware of our surroundings and traffic laws at all times, but especially when it comes to the safety of children – both our own and our neighbor’s. Common sense would tell us that we should be careful around school buses, especially when they are picking up kids or dropping them off.
Colorado law tells us that drivers are required to stop 20 feet away from a school bus when its visual stop signals are activated (CRS 42-4-1903). This means the flashing red lights and the stop sign that pops out from the left side. Whether following the bus or approaching the bus from the opposite direction, drivers must stop. If the highway is divided, then opposing traffic does not need to stop, but all traffic going the same direction must stop.
Frequently drivers see a yellow light and they may speed up in an attempt to make it through an intersection before it turns red, and sometimes it turns red while they are in the intersection. School buses need to be treated with more care than that light by Centennial Park. Running a yellow that results in a red at an intersection may cause a crash with another car. Running a yellow on the school bus may result in the death of a child.
Besides the overall importance of being safe, there’s also the ticket to consider. School bus drivers are required by law to report any drivers who pass while stop signals are activated. Dash cameras and cellphones frequently provide the information that law enforcement needs to issue a citation to drivers who pass school buses illegally.
That citation will result in a mandatory court appearance, with a possible $300 fine and six (out of 12) points against your driver’s license. A second offense within a five-year period carries a $1,000 penalty.
Maybe you learned something today, or maybe you were just reminded about what you already knew. Our kids are counting on you, the driver, to safely get to school and home.
