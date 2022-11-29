The Salida Board of Education is slated to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. today at which they are expected to meet in executive session to discuss new developments regarding former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo.
The school board issued a press release in the wake of a jury trial that found Trujillo guilty on two of three misdemeanor charges stemming from events from Sept. 23, 2021.
In its Nov. 22 verdict a six-member jury found Trujillo not guilty of obstruction of government operations, guilty of obstruction of a police officer and guilty of harboring a minor.
Issued immediately after the trial’s conclusion, the release stated:
“Pending the resolution of all charges brought against Mr. Trujillo the Salida School District Board of Education will discuss next steps at the following regular meeting of the Board.
“The Salida School District, the police department, the school resource officer, and all other first responders continue to work together to ensure that all of our schools are safe.
“Together, we continue to enhance our safety and security measures in a collaborative effort with our local partners to better deliver support to our students, staff and community.”
Superintendent David Blackburn said the district is contractually obligated to keep Trujillo in its employ, currently under a teacher’s contract, until such time as the board make a decision after legal matters are resolved.
Trujillo has been on paid administrative leave since Sept. 28, 2021.
His representation thus far has been paid for by the district, also a contractual obligation.
To date, the district has spent $5,000 on Trujillo’s defense.
Trujillo faces another jury trial, set for December 21-22, on a related criminal charge of tampering with physical evidence brought Feb. 9.
The main focus of the special meeting is to consider educator compensation.
Action items include consideration of collective bargaining team recommendations and district salary schedules.
The meeting will be in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.