Elise Bosanko plans to play soccer for Shaw University

Salida High School graduate Elise Bosanko signs her letter of intent Tuesday to play soccer at Shaw University. Supporting her, from left, are Chad Gorby, coach Ben Oswald, her dad Paul Bosanko, coach Will Lind, coach Heidi Slaymaker, coach Aaron Dobson and coach Scott McFarland.

 Courtesy photo

After taking a gap year to play for the regional United PDX team in Oregon during the summer, Elise Bosanko, a 2022 Salida High School graduate, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to play soccer at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bosanko said she has been playing her whole life, soccer being a part of her family. “I like the competition – being able to go in and dominate,” she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.