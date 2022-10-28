Elise Bosanko plans to play soccer for Shaw University

After taking a gap year to play for the regional United PDX team in Oregon during the summer, Elise Bosanko, a 2022 Salida High School graduate, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to play soccer at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Bosanko said she has been playing her whole life, soccer being a part of her family. “I like the competition – being able to go in and dominate,” she said.
Playing soccer taught Bosanko a lot about adjusting, she said. “It’s interesting to be around people you’ve played with your whole life.”
While a little sad to leave her hometown, Bosanko said she is excited to start something new. There were a lot of factors in her choice to attend Shaw, she said, including a full ride scholarship, but mostly she loved Shaw’s heart and spirit.
“The first game of theirs that I watched, they were down 0 at half, but won it 2-1,” she said.
For her studies, Bosanko wants to study business to pursue a potential career in sports management.
She is looking forward to playing in college, growing a bond and learning dynamic with the team. Thus far, she said, nothing has intimidated her about this leap. “I’m not that far ahead yet,” she said. “But I’m pretty sure that I’m gonna go in and kick butt.”
Bosanko said she intends to continue playing soccer for her entire life.
Salida has many motivated young athletes trying to push themselves to the next level, Scott McFarland, director of coaching for Chaffee County United, said. Why Bosanko? “She took control of the hard work. Her determination and love for the game separates her from others,” he said.
McFarland is most proud of Bosanko for following through with her vision of playing beyond the high school level. “It’s easy to get side-tracked from your goals, because you have to make sacrifices. She was willing to do that,” he said. While not the first, there are many young players coming up, and she’s shown them that it’s possible, he said.
One of Bosanko’s biggest challenges was playing on the CCU team at all, he said. She was too old by three months for the younger CCU team, and there was no team for her age group. Because of this, Bosanko played up three years, on the same field as juniors and seniors, as a freshman. “She did just fine,” McFarland said.
However, when that team graduated, Bosankso no longer had a team to play on. “She was so passionate she came and asked if she could train with the younger girls on the 2005-2006 teams.”
This inspired McFarland to be an advocate for kids from rural communities in such situations, so he contacted the U.S. and Colorado State Soccer Associations to change their bylaws. In spring 2017, the rules were changed, and Bosanko was able to officially play on the CCU team in the fall.
“She has that never-quit mindset. She wants to advance as a player and that aspiration continues to push her. That attitude alone can make you succeed,” he said.
Following the path of athletics after college isn’t for everyone, McFarland said, but a lot of kids don’t realize the opportunities it can bring them. “Selfishly, I hope the atmosphere there (at Shaw) is similar to my collegiate experience – it forms friendships for life, and that community helps her succeed.”
