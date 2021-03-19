After hearing public comment during their meeting Tuesday regarding the possible annexation and development of the Upchurch property, commissioners held a special meeting Thursday to review and unanimously approve a letter to Salida about the issue.
Chaffee County Commissioner Rusty Granzella and county assistant attorney Daniel Tom had both been working with the county residents.
Residents said that a high density neighborhood doesn’t fit the rural area and suggested the county could request an impact study on the effect of the higher density from Salida.
Commissioners agreed to the Thursday special meeting after Salida city administrator Drew Nelson told them the Salida Planning Commission was scheduled to hear the application on March 22.
In their letter to the Salida, the county suggested some of the following points:
• That the area be zoned single-family residential to provide lower densities.
• If the city allows medium-density residential zoning, require single-family residents on smaller lots.
• Applicant dedicates required right-of-way for all county roads to the full 60 feet.
• All entrances and exits from the property be onto CR 140, which will be maintained by Salida.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• A request for $20,000 in matching funds for a Great Outdoors Colorado recreation grant for Buena Vista.
• Deciding on June 13-20 for the county recreational in-channel diversion water rights.
• Directed staff to take legal action against 3400 Willow Lane, for ignoring a cease and desist order regarding construction without a permit.
• Request for temporary liquor licenses for the Buena Vista Food Shop in Johnson Village.
• Extend the deadline for bids on sales of county vehicles to 5 p.m. April 2, and open bids April 6.
