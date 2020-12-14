Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for its annual community awards.
Anyone can nominate people for the awards and nominees don’t need to be members of the chamber of commerce. Nominees can be from the area, not just Salida.
“This is a community event with a long standing history of simply identifying and honoring amazing citizens,” chamber director Lori Roberts said.
The deadline to nominate someone is Dec. 18. Log on to https://salidachamber.org/salida-colorado-community-awards/ to find nomination forms and more criteria.
Award nominations are sought for the Cornerstone Award, From the Heart award, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Business of the Year.
The Cornerstone Award is given as recognition of long-term community support and dedication.
For the From the Heart and man and woman of the year awards, nominees should be involved in the betterment of the community through active civic participation, have demonstrated willingness to assist in business and community projects, and have exhibited leadership in community projects and successfully completed them.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was created to honor a business or individual who has made a significant impact in the community over a short period of time, while embodying a spirit of innovation.
The Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient must be a member with the Salida Chamber of Commerce.
The Business of the Year award will be given to a business that continues to best support, serve and stand by the Salida community. Business of the Year is chosen by the chamber’s board of directors, selecting from the dozen 2020 Business of the Month recipients.
The Entrepreneur of the Year is chosen by the Chamber’s Board of Directors as well.
For the other four awards, the previous year’s recipients review and select winners, with a board director part of the group as well this year.
Nominees will be judged on qualifications, contributions and impact.
Winners will receive glass blown awards by Brice Turnbull.
“The pieces resemble planet Earth and are quite stunning,” Roberts said. “It seemed appropriate to pick something that spoke volumes as our world, our community, our work, family and livelihood have all been challenged. We look forward to handing these off to our deserving community members.”
The event itself, however, will be different this year because of the pandemic.
The chamber hired David Curtis of 50 West Productions to shoot a video featuring this year’s recipients, as well as showcasing member sponsors, in lieu of an in-person celebration.
The video will launch Jan. 22.
High Country Bank has stepped up as a sponsor for the event, but Roberts said they’re also hoping to garner more sponsors. Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor can call the chamber at 719-539-2068.
“The community awards are truly mastered around recognizing those who give back, however we need the public to do their part and send in those nominations,” Roberts said.
