The Government Finance Officers Association announced Tuesday that the City of Salida received the association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the city’s 2022 annual budget.
To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation, a press release stated.
The guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
The association presented a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation to City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich, all members of the Finance Department and City Treasurer Merrell Bergin.
The Government Finance Officers Association states that it advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research to its more than 21,000 members. There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
The most recent Budget Awards recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on the association’s website.
