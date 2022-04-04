Chaffee County commissioners will hear a presentation today on the Dark Skies Initiative from Dani Robben, of San Luis Valley Great Outdoors in Alamosa.
Following the presentation, commissioners will discuss observing International Dark Sky Week, April 22-30.
The commissioners will also ear a report from Becky Gray from the Chaffee Housing Authority.
A presentation and discussion about a potential ballot measure will be presented by the Housing Authority Board and Ad Hoc Committee and Gray.
Greg Laudenslager and Gary Greiner will present county planning and engineering reports.
A fairgrounds report will be presented by Randy Mosby and Miki Hodge will give an update on the Chaffee County Fair.
A request from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area for a waiver of landfill dump fees for the Clean-Up Green-Up event will be considered.
Colorado Department of Transportation Region 5 local government liason will give a CDOT update.
The commissioners will discuss May and December meeting dates and conflicts.
Applications for a Planning Commission vacancy will be considered. Applicants were interviewed March 30.
Wording for fairground leases with the Scanga and Bright families will be discussed and finalized.
The commissioners will discuss extending the temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications for road and alley vacations in the townsite of Nathrop, pending consideration of a comprehensive transportation plan.
A discussion of the Blue Triton Brand reconciliation report on philanthropic contribution will also take place.
The meeting will be held in person at the commissioners’ board room and virtually at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.