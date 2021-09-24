by Mountain Mail Staff
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will recognize Sandy Boyd of Buena Vista and Oren Dreeben of Salida as Club Heroes at the organization’s Great Futures Gala at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop.
The event is a major fund- raiser for the Salida and Buena Vista clubs, which serve about 800 kids between the ages of 6 and 18 across the county with after-school and summer programming.
Club Heroes are singled out for their exceptional service and dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ vision of building great futures for the kids of Chaffee County.
Dreeben has been involved in the club for the past decade.
“Oren has contributed his time, talent and treasure in so many ways,” said Duncan Campbell, Boys & Girls Clubs board chair. “He’s been a board member, board chair and a continuous – and extremely popular – volunteer with our club kids, helping them with their homework.”
Boyd has been a key supporter of the Buena Vista club since it opened in 2006.
“Sandy calls me annually and says, ‘Scott, I have a check for you to pick up.’ It’s rare for people to initiate offering their financial contributions without being asked,” said Scott Erchul, emeritus board member. “It’s community members such as Sandy Boyd who have helped the Boys & Girls Clubs serve thousands of youth in Chaffee County over the years.”
The gala will showcase the comedic talents of mind reader Sean Bott, described by the Los Angeles Times as “a crazy blend of Jack Black and Chris Angel.”
Bott has appeared on HBO, MTV, CBS and NBC and has appeared at 1,500 events at universities, organizations and corporations.
The evening also features a buffet dinner, cash bar and live auction with master of ceremonies Jim Wilson.
Auction items include a getaway in Mexico, a full-day fishing/float trip with ArkAnglers and a Cape Cod vacation.
Salida artist Joshua Been will create a painting during the event that will also be put up for auction.
All proceeds will go toward running the Salida and Buena Vista clubs.
Futuristic dress is encouraged in line with the gala’s “great futures” theme.
Space for the gala is limited. About 50 tickets remain available. Tickets cost $50 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Search for “Great Futures Gala.”
This is a self-attested COVID-19 vaccinated-only event.
For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, visit bgcchaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.