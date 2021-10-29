A mourning wreath on a door in the ghost town of St. Elmo marks the passing of one of Chaffee County and Salida’s longtime residents, Ray Perschbacher, 91. He died Oct. 23 at his home.
His roots go deep in Chaffee County, beginning with his grandfather Joe Perschbacher, who worked for the railroad in 1903.
His connection with St. Elmo dates back to those early days, in about 1912, when his grandfather maintained a telegraph line that went to Stark Bros. Store in St. Elmo. During winter his grandfather had to travel there by sleigh and spend the night at the hotel in the one heated room that was reserved for him.
Ray Perschbacher’s parents lived in Buena Vista, but he was born in Denver because of medical problems and returned to Buena Vista when he was 6 weeks old. In an interview in about 2016, he admitted he “fudged” his date of birth to get a job with the Fryingpan-Arkansas irrigation project when he was 15 years old. He had to be 16 to work there. That was his first job. Later he was in the wholesale produce business and then worked at a grocery store his father owned in Buena Vista.
He was active in his community as well, beginning at age 22 when he was elected and became the youngest city councilman in the state. He also was elected to the Sanitation Board when it was formed in 1953 and went to work for New York Life insurance in 1954, remaining with them until about 1980.
He and his wife, Gwen, a registered nurse, moved to Salida in 1955. They have four children, Kirby, Mike, Mark and Ruth.
Having lived to age 91, he saw many changes in the world and the country. One with which he was pleased was formation of the Rural Electric Administration, whose goal was to electrify rural America. Sangre de Cristo Electric Association was formed and electrified Chaffee County and surrounding areas. The Salida Housing Authority, which created Mount Shavano Manor, providing affordable housing for low-income seniors and the disabled, was another accomplishment.
Chaffee County historian Melanie Roth first met Perschbacher in 1978 when he was reviewing potential jobs for Cut No Slak Construction, a family-owned business. He visited with her mother about doing work at the old Circle S Ranch, and that visit turned out to be all afternoon. Her mother had not seen him in years, and in the late 1930s and ’40s she would stop at Perschbacher’s Grocery, the Buena Vista Mercantile, and spend hours visiting with his mother.
“We talked about local, state and national politics and little did I know what an eventful day that would develop into with family relationships that would span three more generations and now working on a fourth,” Roth said. “I was privileged to spend many an afternoon listening to his stories on the Home Comfort Hotel boardwalk in St. Elmo.”
When Pershbacher got involved with St. Elmo restoration, the whole family followed, and on Aug. 1, his son Mike of Older Than Dirt Construction was given the Stark Award for his commitment to the preservation of St. Elmo, an award that included all of the family. Ray and all his children were in attendance. The Stark Award is named for the family who owned the grocery store and hotel in St. Elmo.
“That was the last time I saw Ray,” Roth said.
The practice of hanging a black mourning wreath in St. Elmo on the passing of one of its important people began when the honorary sheriff of St. Elmo, Arno Herzog, died in 2000. The wreath was placed on the Town Hall and Jail, a building Herzog loved. Since then three black wreaths have been placed in St. Elmo, one for Lucy Kimbrell who contributed to preservation projects, one for Albert Ross, founding Historic St. Elmo board member, and now Ray Perschbacher.
During his years in Salida, Perschbacher developed many friends who admired and respected him. In the 2016 interview, he said, “I’ve been around a long time and outlived most of the people I sold life insurance policies to. Chaffee County has been good for us.”
In later years he enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee at Sweetie’s Bakery. Walt Iiams said, “We had good conversations. We discussed all the problems but nobody listened to us. I’ll miss him. We had a lot in common. He was hauling produce when I was hauling baled hay. When I was on the Salida City Council he was a great help. There were 23 days difference in our age and we would argue about who was the oldest. It’s hard to realize he’s gone. ”
Cheryl Cook-McCoy, another of Pershbacher’s coffee friends, said, “He was sharp of wit and a good conversationalist. We had some great discussions.”
Martha Quillen said, “Ray Perschbacher was definitely a character. He was a memorable combination of feisty and friendly. Ray was a railroad and local history buff and loved to share old tales. He was opinionated, loved an audience and was eager to let you know he was nobody’s fool and he was darned proud of it. Ray was so gregarious, it’s hard to imagine him gone. Salida won’t be the same without him.”
Railroad friends Dan and Pat Windolph said they will greatly miss Ray Perschbacher.
Pat, a former Mountain Mail editor, said, “One of my favorite memories is a night in the early 2000s when Ray dropped in at the office. He knew Dick Dixon, also a Mail employee, and they got chatting about the railroads that once served the area. I started listening, since Dan and I were charter members of the Denver, South Park & Pacific Historical Society, a group of about 50 folks who loved that railroad and met once a year to visit sites it passed through. After several years and a few mergers the line became the Colorado & Southern, or C&S, in about 1898. Some of Ray’s forebears worked for the C&S in the late 1800s/early 1900s and he had a lot of stories that had been passed down in his family through the years.
“I asked – no begged – Ray to speak at our gathering that year. It took some convincing but he finally agreed. The group loved hearing what he had to say and he had such a good time that he and Gwen joined the DSPPHS and were always first to respond when notices went out about the annual gathering.”
Perschbacher’s daughter, Ruth Price, said, “We were all heavily involved by his interest in Colorado history.”
