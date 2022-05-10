Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing during their meeting today for the Shaw Ranch major subdivision final plat at 7380 CR 221 and a request to subdivide approximately 74.3 acres into eight lots ranging from 2.4 acres to 36.6 acres, in three phases.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Meetings are also available to the public via Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543.
Commissioners will open bids for county sale of large items/vehicles. They will present the bids to staff, who will coordinate with bidders and award purchase to the appropriate parties.
Bids for county road overlay projects will also be opened and presented to staff for coordination with interested parties.
Commissioners will consider a request from Buena Vista Rotary Club for a fee waiver for rental of Chaffee County Fairgrounds for a Sept. 17 event along with a request for an additional $250 grant .
The long-range master plan (North 74 Acres) will be presented.
A letter of support for a wildlife tool grant for Lake and Gunnison counties will be also considered.
Under the consent agenda the commissioners are expected to approve:
• Common Ground grant recommendations as presented at Monday’s work session.
• Entering a memorandum of understanding with Salida-area Parks, Open space & Trails for the Valley View School building rehabilitation project
• Chaffee County sheriff’s reports for April .
• Adoption of the Chaffee County Emergency Response Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.