The North Pole was a rockin’ spot Thursday night when the Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade choir presented “Santa’s Rockin’ Christmas Eve” for family and friends.

Patterned on a holiday television show, the program featured Rilynn Stotler as “Winter” the stage manager, Alba Cutler as “Announcer,” Cyrenna Mulvenon as “Make-up Artist,” Jackson Mandeville as “Cue Card Holder,” Wylie Peyrouse as “Swingle Kringle” the master of ceremonies, Lucy Hall as “Jingle Singer,” Kaya Rhoads as “Mrs. Claus,” Payton Holland as “Snowy Zoey” and Jackson White as Santa Claus.

