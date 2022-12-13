The North Pole was a rockin’ spot Thursday night when the Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade choir presented “Santa’s Rockin’ Christmas Eve” for family and friends.
Patterned on a holiday television show, the program featured Rilynn Stotler as “Winter” the stage manager, Alba Cutler as “Announcer,” Cyrenna Mulvenon as “Make-up Artist,” Jackson Mandeville as “Cue Card Holder,” Wylie Peyrouse as “Swingle Kringle” the master of ceremonies, Lucy Hall as “Jingle Singer,” Kaya Rhoads as “Mrs. Claus,” Payton Holland as “Snowy Zoey” and Jackson White as Santa Claus.
The show included singing and dance numbers as well as several students demonstrating their skill on drums, guitar, bass and piano.
Solos were sung by Dalilah Frenchwood, Starrla Raby, Lucy Hall, Kaya Rhodes, Payton Holland, Kaia Jacobs, Lauren Veltri, Zaedyn Lamm, Toby Ellis and Jackson White.
The choir was under the direction of LES music teacher Jennifer Giangiulio with assistance from Jimmy Criswell.
Sound technician was Denver Kuhn.
The Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade choir includes:
Charlotte Brooks, Baylee Chatfield, Hannah Christensen, Alba Cutler, Brayden deBesche, Cataleya Dice, Toby Ellis, Dalilah Frenchwood, Jackson Gilson, Kaia Grauer;
Cerys Gutowski, Lucy Hall, Marlee Hardin, Peyton Holland, Ricky Holland, Kyle Horsley, Kreede Hughes, Kaia Jacobs, Kai Kontz, Denver Kuhn;
Zach Lady, Zardyn Lamm, Miirym Lugo, Landyn Lyall, Lila Macy, Jackson Mandeville, Magolia Marquis, Cyrenna Mulvenon, Madison Neikam, Adalynn Neumann; Henry Norberg, D’Mitri Ormsby, Wylie Peyrouse, Starrla Raby, Kaya Rhoads, Joselynn Richardson, Mason Sanderson, Mila Schulmeyer, Avie Selig;
Lilah Spears, Charly Steinau, Rilynn Stotler, Cloud Tanner, Avrie Taverna, Liam Tilt, Kentri Torline, Owen Townsend, Mataiyo Valle, Lauren Veltri, Emma Victoria, Jackson White and Asher Wilcox.
