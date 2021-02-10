Equities finished mixed Tuesday, coming off six consecutive up days that pushed stocks to fresh record highs Monday.
Global equities were also mixed, with Asian markets trading higher, while European stocks were mostly weaker on the day.
The real estate and industrial sectors led, energy and materials lagged and Treasury yields moved slightly to the downside.
All told, there were no major catalysts on the day, but this combination of moves signals a more defensive posture, which comes as no surprise given the recent winning streak that has lifted stocks to all-time highs.
There were no major economic releases today, but the latest reading of the Small Business Optimism Index shows small businesses continue to face challenges from the ongoing restrictions, with the index falling in January for the third straight month.
The pace of the decline seems to be leveling out a bit, suggesting conditions may be poised to turn, but the January survey showed a notable decline in “expectations for a better economy.” On a positive note, 22 percent of firms reported increased capital investment.
Despite current challenges, fiscal stimulus and the latest pandemic trends are setting a more favorable tone for the markets as investors eye an economic rebound.
The lack of agreement between Democrats and Republicans on the size and details of the next package suggests that the likelihood of a bipartisan deal is fading, with the Biden administration likely to pursue aid through the budget reconciliation process.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 934,147,091 Tuesday.
Crude oil was up to $58.40 and gold was up to $1,838.10. Treasury yields are trading flat at 1.16 percent.
