Market report

Equities closed lower, turning from positive to negative midday, after a job openings report showed a marked slowdown in corporate hiring, an indication that the overall economic growth may be softening.

First-quarter earnings season is just around the corner, with analysts expecting a 6.6 percent year-over-year decline in the S&P 500 earnings per share.

