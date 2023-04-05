Equities closed lower, turning from positive to negative midday, after a job openings report showed a marked slowdown in corporate hiring, an indication that the overall economic growth may be softening.
First-quarter earnings season is just around the corner, with analysts expecting a 6.6 percent year-over-year decline in the S&P 500 earnings per share.
Analysts said they will see payroll numbers out on Friday, which will further inform about the health of the labor market, a key input into the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking decisions.
ISM manufacturing, out today, fell to its lowest level in months.
Bond yields were lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield closing just below 3.5 percent.
Internationally, European and Asian shares were mixed after the Australian central bank announced it would keep rates steady.
Energy prices continue to move higher after the announced OPEC+ supply cuts.
Oil closed above $80 per barrel despite a Russian oil cap imposed by the Western bloc.
OPEC+ announced a cut in production of 1.2 million barrels per day, surprising markets and sending energy prices higher, as investors forecast a drop in supply.
The move by OPEC+ came after the banking crisis and after many anal¥sts downgraded global economic growht and energy demand forecasts.
After the announcement of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suiss, the price of oil was volatile, trading below $70 per barrel and prompting the OPEC+ discussion around an output cut.
However, markets have since recovered from the banking-system-shock volatility, and swift action by officials seems to have calmed the banking sector for now, preventing any large-scale contagion.
The Biden administration has declined to refill strategic reserves this year (taking some demand off the table) and recently approved an Alaskan drilling operation.
However, new supply from the recently approved Alaskan drilling operation will likely take years to be realized.
Analysts are broadly expecting a 6.6 percent year-over-year decline in earnings in the first quarter, following a 5.8 percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year.
Materials, health care, tech and communication services are the sectors driving earnings-decline expectations.
Recent developments in government policy, shifting consumer buying habits, and the resumption of travel have impacted earnings in these sectors, prompting layoffs and cost controls.
Industrials and consumer discretionary are the sectors expecting the strongest growth in earnings.
Sticky inflation, higher wages, tightening lending standards, and higher cost of capital are all contributing to margin contraction and dampened pricing power for corporations.
Analysts said they expect earnings to eventually recover as the growth outlook turns more positive later in 2024 and after the Fed can pivot and cut rates.
However, it is hard to forecast exactly when the Fed will be able to cut rates without a clearer understanding of the path of inflation.
