From Across the Pond – Allnutt brothers discover previously unknown sibling

From left, Dan Allnuttt, Craig Dunderdale and Frank Allnutt meet for the first time after 75 years of not knowing they were half-brothers. Dunderdale comes from London, England, the product of a previously unknown affair during World War II.

 

 Courtesy photo

“Mother: Eliza Sylvia Slater of Dagenham, Essex

“Father: Unknown.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.