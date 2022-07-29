From Across the Pond – Allnutt brothers discover previously unknown sibling

“Mother: Eliza Sylvia Slater of Dagenham, Essex
“Father: Unknown.”
These words, written on the birth certificate of Craig Dunderdale of London, England, caused him much pondering and research over the course of his life. At age 77, through Ancestry.com, Dunderdale discovered not only the identity of his father, but also the fact that he had two half-brothers living in the USA, Dan and Frank Allnutt of Salida.
Dunderdale was born on June 15, 1945. His birth mother, Eliza Slater, had been married with children at the time of his conception, and her husband had been fighting in Germany for many months. Affairs during the war were not uncommon, Dan Allnutt said, and people in the military frequently followed the rule of “don’t ask, don’t tell” when they got home.
When Slater’s husband returned home to find his wife pregnant with another man’s child, the baby was put up for adoption immediately after birth.
Dunderdale’s birth father, Anthony Monce, was an American stationed in England during World War II, serving in the 467 Bomb Group on a B-24. Monce divorced his wife, Gwendolyn Cook, who was the mother of Frank and Dan, in 1943 or early 1944. Cook then married Bill Allnutt on April 2, 1944.
In childhood, Frank Allnutt met his biological father Monce only once when he was around 3 years old, and younger brother Dan was too young to know or remember him. Neither of them (or anyone they knew) had knowledge of Slater and Monce’s affair in England.
The Allnutt brothers would meet their biological father again when they were in their 20s and exchanged phone calls and letters with occasional meetings since. When Monce died in 1980, Frank Allnutt wanted to find out more about him, leading him to Ancestry.com.
Dunderdale, at age 11, possessed only his Adopted Birth Certificate for birth history, which he described as appearing bleak and sterile with the name Craig George Dunderdale in black ink.
Dunderdale embarked on his heritage quest in 1978, involving contact with social services that led him, now in his 30s, to finally receive his birth certificate with details of his birth and biological parents, which had previously been unavailable. He then discovered that his birth name had been Anthony Slater, the name of his mother Eliza Slater, née Brand, and his father an unknown affair. “This was a hugely emotional moment,” he said.
At this time, Dunderdale’s birth mother still lived in the same house in Dagenham, and months later Dunderdale and his wife, Jill, drove there to see if there was any activity. They saw none and drove away after an hour of waiting. Dunderdale believes his birth mother had a strong relationship with Anthony Monce, as she gave him the same name at birth.
In October 2009, Dunderdale registered on the website Ancestry.com and began piecing together his family tree, eventually discovering a first cousin once removed on his birth mother’s side. This cousin had known Slater was pregnant while her husband was fighting in the war, and that she had referred to her unborn child as “the American boy,” the father being an American soldier.
In October 2017, Dunderdale decided to have his DNA tested, which gave him matches from more than 300 cousins of varying strengths, almost all of whom came from the USA.
Dunderdale spent months reaching out to second and third cousins, most of whom were supportive in helping him grow his family tree. In December 2019, Ancestry.com came up with another match, this one much closer than the others. Dunderdale immediately sent an email to the contact, Frank Allnutt, who was just as surprised by the revelation and filled him in on the missing information.
“His emails were exuberant,” Frank Allnutt said. “He was so excited about this.”
Dunderdale said the welcome he received from the Allnutt family was more than he expected. “I could have been rejected, but it was the total opposite. The whole family accepted me straight away.”
“He’s my brother and I thank God for him,” Frank Allnutt said. The brothers, having just met for the first time, have gotten along well so far and have common passions such as writing and watching war movies.
“I don’t expect anything more in my life now,” Dunderdale said. “When you’re adopted there’s always something missing. Now I’m complete.”
