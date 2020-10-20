U.S. stocks closed down Monday, with all sectors declining. The communications sector performed the worst, while utilities held up the best.
ConocoPhillips confirmed it will purchase Concho Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $9.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
In economic news, builder confidence in the housing market continues to rise as the October NAHB Housing Market Index rose 2 points to 85, passing its previous high of 83 in September.
Treasuries were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 411 points, or 1.4 percent to 28,195.
The spot price of gold fell $1.60 to $1,904.80.
Crude oil fell $.28 to $40.84 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.55 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .76 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.