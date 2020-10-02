by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The 2020 Census deadline has been extended until at least Oct. 5.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Twitter Monday that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross had announced a new target date.
The move comes in the wake of a preliminary injunction issued by United States District Judge Lucy H. Koh of the Northern District of California issued Sept. 24, against the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce enjoining them from implementing a Sept. 30 deadline for completion of data collection and Dec. 31 for reporting the tabulation of total population to the president.
The original deadline for the census was Oct. 31.
It is unknown if Oct. 5 will remain the actual deadline for all data collection at this time
April Obholz Bergeler, Chaffee County Census coordinator said since there is still time it is important for those who have still not responded to the 2020 Census to:
• Complete the census right now.
• Ask neighbors, friends and co-workers if they have completed the census.
“What we do know is that it’s only a matter of days until it will be too late to get counted. Your next chance will be in 2030,” Obholz Bergeler stated in a press release.
To complete the census visit my2020census.gov.
Those who don’t have a user ID, can click on the link below the blue Login button that reads “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
For those who do not have access to the Internet, a bureau representative can collect a self-response by phone at 844-330-2020.
