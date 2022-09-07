Central Colorado Conservancy will host its annual event and fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hutchinson Ranch, 6700 Old Corral Road in Poncha Springs.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, will be the keynote speaker, a press release stated.
Gibbs will speak on the importance of private lands conservation and conservation easements for maintaining Colorado’s wildlife and natural resources. He will also present an update on the state’s efforts to increase support for farmers, ranchers and others who protect the land and water.
The event, themed “Home Grown,” will feature local food and beverages, a silent and live auction and live music.
As the conservancy’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year, the event will support the organization year-round in its efforts to protect, enhance and restore the lands and waters that provide ecological, social and economic benefits to local communities, the release stated.
