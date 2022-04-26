About 50 percent of all Americans say they feel sleepy, three to seven days per week.
Many things can affect our sleep. TVs, phones, video games and anything with a screen have blue light. Blue light makes your brain think it is daytime. Thinking it’s daytime will keep your body from making melatonin. Melatonin is a chemical in your brain that makes you sleep. Shutting off your screens an hour before bedtime will help.
Most people sleep better in a cool room. So, turn down the temperature. You will sleep better and save money on your bills.
Eating and drinking things that give you too much energy can keep you from going to sleep. Things like caffeine, sugar and alcohol can keep you awake. If you eat too late and your body is using energy for digestion, your brain doesn’t have the energy needed for sleep.
Eating early and not snacking too late can help. If you need a snack, choose poultry, whole grains and nuts. These foods have tryptophan, which helps make serotonin. Serotonin is a brain chemical that makes you calm and can help you sleep.
Living a life that makes you feel rushed causes your body to make a lot of adrenaline. Adrenaline can keep you up at night.
When you sleep seven to eight hours a night, you will go through all the sleep stages many times. Each time you go through the sleep stages your brain does many important things. Here is a list of those stages and what happens in them:
Stage 1: Falling asleep, you may feel awake. This stage lasts 5 to 10 minutes each time you go through it.
Stage 2: Not aware of what is going on. Sleep spindles form. Spindles move things around your brain. Memories are moved out of the hippocampus, so you have enough room the next day to store memories.
Stage 3: Body and brain slow down, putting the energy into healing. This is the longest sleep cycle. Some people sleepwalk during this stage.
Stage 4: Rapid Eye Movement (REM). This is when you dream and your mind smooths the rough edges of the day.
During this stage our muscles are paralyzed, which keeps us from acting out the things we are dreaming about. In REM our brains don’t have any norepinephrine. Norepinephrine is used to feel strong emotions. So, without it being in our brain when we are working out hard things the hard emotions are smoothed out before the memory is put into long-term storage.
Here are some fun facts about sleeping:
• It’s normal not to remember dreams.
• Color screens affect dreaming in color.
• Sleep is more important than food. Mortal events happen sooner with lack of sleep.
When we started to study sleep, we thought it was nothing but the time between going to bed and getting up, and dreaming, sometimes.
Now we think sleep is very important. It helps us learn, remember, heal and other important stuff.
Student research done by Roen Baird, Catie Courson, Kaila Depew, Hunter Eggleston, Rune Gab, Imogene Harney, Declan Litwiller, Mae Lubbers, Katie McClellan, Rio Martinez, Reagan Roderick and Ezra Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.