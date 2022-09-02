Things to do during Labor Day weekend (without leaving)

Labor Day weekend always brings with it a huge amount of traffic and its associated stress, so a lot of Salidans like to stay at home instead of traveling.
Many people will take advantage of the trails, rivers and lakes, hiking, biking, ATVing, swimming, rafting, kayaking, tubing, fishing, running and just about any other outdoor activity available to Salidans right out our back doors.
However, there are a few activities that don’t require long trips on the highways or adventure seeking in the outdoors.
Salida Walking Tours is offering guided walking tours through Cleora Cemetery throughout September at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
The tour promises extremely rare wooden crosses and Victorian-era monuments, an explanation of why this 1875 graveyard became established and why it was the first burial ground in the southern part of Chaffee County.
Reservations are required for the 90-minute tour, which typically sells out. Steve Chapman, owner of Salida Walking Tours, recommends those with balance issues not attend as the terrain is rocky and uneven and has large patches of cacti. The tour is not suited for younger children.
Along with history tours, other things to see in Salida include the Salida Museum, which is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is at 406½ W. U.S. 50, next to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce in Centennial Park.
Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., is a great place to spend a day investigating the history of Salida. Among other things the library has a display of historical items from the area and a large collection of photos on its website. See www.salidalibrary.org.
The library will be closed Monday to observe the holiday but is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, is fantastic. The pool is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday it will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is recommended to call ahead as hours may vary due to fitness classes and swimming lessons.
Fat Axes is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-10 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday, noon to midnight. Fat Axes offers noon to midnight for reservations and private parties on Monday through Wednesday.
Rocky Mountain Mini Golf at 413½ W. U.S. 50 is a relaxing place to spend an hour playing 18 holes on a course that is well maintained with water features and a gardenlike setting. It is open from 10 a.m. to dark.
The Salida Golf Club, 404 Grant St., is a fantastic place to play a game with its views of the Sangre de Cristo and Saguache mountain ranges. There are no tournaments Labor Day weekend, the course is great, and the weather looks to be perfect, golf pro Dow Stewart said.
For tee times call 719-539-1060 and ask for Dow.
Salida Skate Park is open 30 minutes before sunrise and 60 minutes after sunset and is in Centennial Park, 410 W. U.S. 50, next to the aquatic center.
Use of this park is free. Ramps and Alleys at 645 E. U.S. 50 offers equipment rentals. They are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
