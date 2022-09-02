Things to do during Labor Day weekend (without leaving)

A marker at the Cleora Cemetery stands sentinel over the southern end of the Upper Arkansas River Valley. Salida Walking Tours is offering a guided tour of the Cleora Cemetery Saturdays through September. The tour is one of many things to do for those who don’t want to travel the highways during Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend always brings with it a huge amount of traffic and its associated stress, so a lot of Salidans like to stay at home instead of traveling.

Many people will take advantage of the trails, rivers and lakes, hiking, biking, ATVing, swimming, rafting, kayaking, tubing, fishing, running and just about any other outdoor activity available to Salidans right out our back doors.

