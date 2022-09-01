Gas prices remain high

While Alta gas station on First and I Street is currently selling regular gas at $4.05 as of Wednesday afternoon, other stations in Salida are up to $4.19. The average in Colorado right now is $3.74.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

While the U.S. average price of gas has dropped from its high of $5.02 in mid-June to a current average of $3.82, it is still the highest in 10 years.

On Aug. 30, 2012, the average gas price in the U.S. was $3.69, which dropped down to $1.69 Feb. 11, 2016, going back up slightly before dropping to $1.69 again April 2, 2020.

