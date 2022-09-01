Gas prices remain high

While the U.S. average price of gas has dropped from its high of $5.02 in mid-June to a current average of $3.82, it is still the highest in 10 years.
On Aug. 30, 2012, the average gas price in the U.S. was $3.69, which dropped down to $1.69 Feb. 11, 2016, going back up slightly before dropping to $1.69 again April 2, 2020.
The Colorado average is currently $3.74, while the lowest price of gas in the state is $2.85 in Pueblo.
Salida is currently as high as $4.19, while others are as low as $4.05.
Other gas stations in Chaffee County were lower, with the Centerville Sugar Shack at $4.08 and Love’s Country Store in Buena Vista $4.09.
Outside of Chaffee, Leadville gas is selling for $3.99, while Cotopaxi was listed at $3.88.
Only Gunnison and Fairplay had higher prices, at $4.29 and $4.46 respectively.
The Denver area ranged from $3.77 to $3.97.
California had the highest average price at $5.27, while Arkansas had the lowest at $3.34.
