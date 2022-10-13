A brightly colored new form of the drug fentanyl, termed “rainbow fentanyl,” has been discovered in Colorado.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson stated in a press release, as of Oct. 5, 2020, the Salida Police Department can confirm that no “rainbow fentanyl” has been discovered in Chaffee County, however.
Johnson said the police department wanted to make the community aware of the existence of the “very potent” new drug.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 110 times more potent than morphine.
Rainbow fentanyl has the same make up as fentanyl, however, it is colored to make it appear like a piece of candy.
This form of the drug can be found in several forms including blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, pills, and powder.
“With Halloween approaching we want to keep our community safe,” Johnson said.
“If you see anything resembling this product, do not touch it and contact the police.
“Please keep an eye on your children and talk to them about the dangers of these drugs,” Johnson said.
