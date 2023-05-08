FYI program focuses on adult, children listening

The work group for the Listen Longer media campaign conducts a ribbon-cutting Saturday for a space where difficult conversations about topics such as substance use can take place. From left front are Tegan Smith, Lily Sparks, Abigail Cooksey and P.T. Wood. Back: Jimmy Sellars, Sarah Green, Hanna Bingham, Craig Bingham, Monica Haskell, Matthew Ecker and Ryan O’Brien.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Some conversations can be difficult but need to take place. To create a space that invites communication between adults and youths about alcohol and substance use, the Chaffee County Youth Alliance and Family & Youth Initiatives have installed “Listen Longer” chairs in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista

The sites are at Salida High School in a clearing south of the football field; in the southwest corner of Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs; and at McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista, lakeside below the east parking lot.

