FYI program focuses on adult, children listening

Some conversations can be difficult but need to take place. To create a space that invites communication between adults and youths about alcohol and substance use, the Chaffee County Youth Alliance and Family & Youth Initiatives have installed “Listen Longer” chairs in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista
The sites are at Salida High School in a clearing south of the football field; in the southwest corner of Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs; and at McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista, lakeside below the east parking lot.
Members of the groups conducted a ribbon cutting Saturday.
Volunteers came an hour prior to the cutting to plant flowers around the sites. Sixteen plants were placed in Salida, with more in Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
The wooden chairs are close together, nearly side by side while nearly facing each other. On their arms is a QR code that can lead to information and conversation prompts.
The 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado survey, taken by middle and high school youth, annually showed more than 80 percent of Chaffee County youth said they had a trusted adult in their life they could seek help from for a personal problem, but when asked if they had a trusted adult with whom they could talk about difficult topics such as substance use, the statistic drops to less than 60 percent.
“It’s a visual art piece and it also serves as a site for those conversations to happen,” organizer Craig Bingham said. The work group for Listen Longer has been dreaming up this idea since last summer, he said.
The chairs were funded from a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many of the site materials were donated from local businesses or agencies.
“They’re very comfortable and they’re not too deep,” volunteer Hanna Bingham, Craig’s wife, said of the chairs.
“Talking deeply about tough topics is difficult but really important,” Chaffee County Commissioner P.T. Wood said at the event. “Equally important is getting adults to really listen to children.”
